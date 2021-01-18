Enfield Police come to aid of owl struck by car

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield Police responded to help the victim of an apparent car crash Saturday night, but the victim, a local owl, did not need medical attention.
The department posted on Facebook:
Hoot off the press! Last night on patrol Officers were sent to a fowl situation, an owl had been struck by a car. K9 Officer Bartolucci with the assistance of Officer Pinsker was able to pet this little guy and get him back on his feet. He gave a couple thank you hoots and flew off!! We’ll take a feel good story to start 2021 right.
No word on exactly where the rescue took place, or what Officer Bartolucci's K9 partner thought about letting the avian patient fly free.
Police assist owl
1 / 3