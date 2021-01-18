Enfield Police come to aid of owl struck by car

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield Police responded to help the victim of an apparent car crash Saturday night, but the victim, a local owl, did not need medical attention.

Hoot off the press! Last night on patrol Officers were sent to a fowl situation, an owl had been struck by a car. K9 Officer Bartolucci with the assistance of Officer Pinsker was able to pet this little guy and get him back on his feet. He gave a couple thank you hoots and flew off!! We’ll take a feel good story to start 2021 right.