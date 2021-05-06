Enfield police investigate untimely death

ENFIELD, Conn — Enfield police are investigating the untimely death of a middle-aged woman on Wallace Street.
Detectives arrived on the scene just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said it is still too early in the investigation to determine if the death is suspicious or if any foul play was involved.
This is a developing story.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.