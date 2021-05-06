Enfield police investigate untimely death

Police said they were called early to Wallace Street.

ENFIELD, Conn — Enfield police are investigating the untimely death of a middle-aged woman on Wallace Street.

Detectives arrived on the scene just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said it is still too early in the investigation to determine if the death is suspicious or if any foul play was involved.

This is a developing story.

