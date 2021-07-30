Enfield police is working with Six Flags improve traffic for Suffield residents

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England will be working with Agawam and Suffield police to help improve the parking and traffic this sunny weekend.
Suffield police say an officer will be patrolling route 159 and adjacent roads affected by traffic to help related issues Suffield residence experience.
They also say Six Flags has been working with Agawam police to improve the parking and ease traffic congestion.
This is an ongoing effort and Suffield will be working to address concerns.
