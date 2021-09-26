Enfield PD searching for suspect in larceny who struck a cruiser, led officers on pursuit

According to a release, the suspect backed up and forced the officers against an adjacent vehicle before accelerating and striking the cruiser in front.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect who struck a cruiser and led officers on a pursuit Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of a theft from a local store, and located the suspect inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

While Enfield PD attempted to interact with and identify the suspect, they said he was seen making 'furtive movements.' Officers believed he may have been reaching for a weapon, so they attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle.

According to a release, the suspect then backed up and forced the officers against an adjacent vehicle before accelerating and striking the cruiser in front.

Police body cameras captured the suspect trying to get away, nearly hitting those officers on scene.

He then engaged officers in a pursuit, officials said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen on I-91 S/B in the area of exit 35. It is a grey Honda CRV with Connecticut plates AW64774.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or the suspect vehicle, is requested to contact the Enfield Police Department Front Desk at 860-763-8911.

