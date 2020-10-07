Enfield residents oppose the proposal of a large distribution center in residential area

Those against said the the town never even notified the public about this project.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Residents in Enfield have been fired up over the proposal of a large distribution center that may be built on a large piece of land.

Those against said the town never even notified the public about this project.

"This is a residential neighborhood. It's not for an industrial park. We have an industrial park!" said David Stolpinski of Enfield.

Stolpinski is one of many angry Enfield residents who does not want the 500-thousand square foot distribution center to be built on North Maple Street and Moody Road.

Half of the center would house Agri-Mark, a dairy company and the remainder of the center would be leased to an unnamed tenant.

The developer behind this project, Adam Winstanley has been met with a lot of criticism. In Thursday's virtual public hearing, he talked more about it.

"They're a well known New England brand, they own the Cabot brand, they're a very successful food manufacturing company," said Winstanley.

The center would be 43 feet high and have three entrances, one from Moody Road and the other two on North Maple Street.

Residents said the road cannot handle the traffic.

"We're hearing over a hundred trucks a day in and out of this property, the refrigeration trucks so the sound alone and they're starting and stopping and it's just going to be very impactful," said Matt Rogers of Enfield.

Other concerns included interrupting wildlife and loud noises.

"I'm just thinking come next winter when they got to plow and the building opens at 5 or 6 am, they're going to start plowing a lot sooner than that going right down my tree line, going through that huge parking lot where all the trailer trucks will be, that sound from a plow as we've all heard is going to radiate right into my house," said Lee Garrity of Enfield.

HAPPENING NOW: Virtual public hearing just started. The Enfield Planning & Zoning will be discussjng the warehouse that may be built on Moody Rd pic.twitter.com/KLesWinSbu — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) July 9, 2020

"It's just going to hurt us financially, the beauty of our land, our health, we don't know if there's been soil testing done on the land," said Kathleen Sarno of Enfield.