Police ask some Enfield residents to shelter in place

Police believe the person they are looking for is hiding inside a home on Ganny Terrace.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Residents on Ganny Terrace in Enfield are being asked to shelter in place as police try to find someone possibly hiding in a home.

Enfield Police are with a Florida bail enforcement officer in the area. Police said a person in a home is wanted in both Connecticut and Florida for various charges.

Charges out of Connecticut include criminal impersonation, engaging in pursuit and multiple other motor vehicle violations, and charges out of Florida include aggravated assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police believe the person they are looking for is inside a home in the neighborhood.

In the meantime, residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes until this investigation has been resolved.

This is a developing story.

