Hartford mayoral candidate: Public safety is a priority

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayoral Candidate Eric Coleman held a press conference Monday morning unveiling what he says needs to be priority for the Capital City’s next mayor: addressing gun violence.

As mayor, the former state senator and former judge says he would increase staffing levels at the police department and seek to utilize officers in “nontraditional” ways like community policing on key corridors and as youth service officers in schools.

“The get tough on crime approach, the lock them up, throw away the key approach, the three strikes you’re out approach, the law and order approach and this is where we are. In my view those approaches have never worked,” Coleman said. “Gun violence where young people are shooting other young people in the streets in broad daylight has to be a priority.”

Coleman says police should prioritize keeping guns off the streets and going after key drug dealers. He wants the city to invest in enrichment programs to provide alternative options for young people.

“Youth service officer, school resource officer, truancy officer, mental health crisis intervention officer, and intelligence officer,” Coleman said when referencing examples of the ways he seeks to reimagine policing.

He said he would like to see foot patrols in key corridors such as Albany Avenue, Blue Hills Avenue, Park Street, Franklin Avenue, Wethersfield Avenue, Main Street, Pratt Street, and other places.

Coleman’s public safety proposal also includes creating job training opportunities as alternatives for young people.

Coleman is one of several candidates that have announced intentions to compete in a mayoral primary. Mayor Luke Bronin is not seeking reelection.

