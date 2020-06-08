Essex opens 'outage shelter' for regional residents without power

Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage and power outages across the state

ESSEX, Conn. — Essex is opening up a shelter for its residents in the regional area following extensive storm damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The damage caused widespread outages across the state, including the Essex area.

To help people out, the John Winthrop Middle School will open at 11 a.m. Residents will be able to go and use phone chargers and also get grab and go meals. The address is 1 Winthrop Rd, Deep River.

The town says they’re also working to get portable showers.

Grab and Go breakfasts and lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grab and Go dinners will be available from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.