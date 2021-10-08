x
Evacuation underway at building on UConn Storrs campus after suspect hazmat incident

UConn PD said one person is being evaluated after a hazmat incident inside the Gant Science Complex.
Credit: FOX61

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Police are evacuating a section of UConn's campus in Storrs following a suspected hazmat incident.

UConn PD said this incident is happening inside the Gant Science Complex.

One person is reportedly being evaluated due to that hazmat incident.

A UConn spokeswoman told FOX61 the evacuation was precautionary.

FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.

This story is developing.

