Evacuation underway at building on UConn Storrs campus after suspect hazmat incident

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Police are evacuating a section of UConn's campus in Storrs following a suspected hazmat incident.
UConn PD said this incident is happening inside the Gant Science Complex.
One person is reportedly being evaluated due to that hazmat incident.
A UConn spokeswoman told FOX61 the evacuation was precautionary.
FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.
This story is developing.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.