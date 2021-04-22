x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Residents evacuated in Hartford, Bridgeport after gas leaks

Park Street residents are being sheltered with city buses, police said. While those on Broadway in Bridgeport were also evacuated as a precaution.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say Park Street is back open after a gas leak prompted a closure from Washington to Hudson Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, residents in the area evacuated buildings and found shelter with city buses.

CNG is on the scene.

Hartford PD says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Also, in Bridgeport, officers are on scene a gas line rupture on Broadway.

Homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Gas company officials are heading to the scene.

No report at this time if anyone sustained injuries.

This is a developing story.

Related Articles

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM