Residents evacuated in Hartford, Bridgeport after gas leaks

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say Park Street is back open after a gas leak prompted a closure from Washington to Hudson Street Wednesday morning.
According to officials, residents in the area evacuated buildings and found shelter with city buses.
CNG is on the scene.
Hartford PD says no injuries have been reported at this time.
Also, in Bridgeport, officers are on scene a gas line rupture on Broadway.
Homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.
No report at this time if anyone sustained injuries.
This is a developing story.
