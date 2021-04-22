Residents evacuated in Hartford, Bridgeport after gas leaks

Park Street residents are being sheltered with city buses, police said. While those on Broadway in Bridgeport were also evacuated as a precaution.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say Park Street is back open after a gas leak prompted a closure from Washington to Hudson Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, residents in the area evacuated buildings and found shelter with city buses.

CNG is on the scene.

Hartford PD says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Gas leak, 286 Park St. Park St closed from Park/Washington to Park/Hudson. CNG on scene. Evacuations completed, residents sheltered w/city buses. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 22, 2021

Also, in Bridgeport, officers are on scene a gas line rupture on Broadway.

Homes in the area are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Gas company officials are heading to the scene.

No report at this time if anyone sustained injuries.

BFD on-scene of the 40th block of Broadway due to a gas line rupture. Some homes in the vicinity are being evacuated as a precaution. Gas Company enroute. pic.twitter.com/ppFbgIBwy0 — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) April 22, 2021

This is a developing story.

