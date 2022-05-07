'Even if it changes one, one jump. That's what I want it to do.' | Mother of drowning victim honors son's memory with message.

It's been nearly a year since 15-year-old Lucas Brewer's life was tragically cut short after he jumped into the Farmington River to swim.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — 15-year-old Lucas Brewer of Plainville was loved by everyone around him. His family, friends, and teammates.

"He played football, basketball, he loved swimming. If the sun was out, he was outside. If it wasn't raining he would be outside. He'd be on his bike, he'd be down at the park playing basketball," said his mother, Glenda Brewer.

His life was cut tragically short last July when he and a friend jumped into the Farmington River to swim.

"We had had storms and the water was really high and running rough," Brewer said.

Conditions were so dangerous it didn't matter that he had been there many times before or that he knew how to swim.

"Lucas was a great swimmer. He was a strong swimmer and like two weeks before that we were in the pool and we were just amazed at how long he could stay under or the quickness that he could move," Brewer said.

That's why she wants to raise awareness for water safety and make sure people know to take caution when they do go out on the water so that other families don't have to go through what hers has.

"I never want to read it again. Or have somebody out there looking for 5 days again," she said. "Even if it changes one, one jump. That's what I want it to do. If it makes just one person think before they jump," Brewer said.

It's one way she's keeping her son's memory alive. This year, Plainville Pop Warner created a scholarship in his honor, which Brewer said she plans to continue. She's selling t-shirts to raise money for the scholarship, which can be purchased here. Donations can also be made at any Webster Bank location by asking to donate to the Lucas Brewer Scholarship Fund.

Plainville High School also now teaches "Lucas' Legacy."

"It'll continue every year. It's writing a letter to someone you appreciate or have helped, an act of kindness," Brewer said.

A year ago, Brewer said she was asked what her message is to other parents and she said today it remains the same.

"To make the memories, because that's all we have," Brewer said.

A memorial bench has been placed along the river. Lucas' family will be unveiling it on July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

