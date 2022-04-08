Weekend happenings around Connecticut this weekend, April 8-10

Heading into this weekend with nothing to do? Here are some ideas!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Baseball, egg hunts, and other springtime celebrations are the name of the game this weekend in Connecticut.

The Hartford Yard Goats return Friday night for their home opener! The team will play against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Learn more, and buy tickets here!

With the weather nice this weekend, maybe you're looking to head outdoors! The 6th Annual Spring Outdoors began on March 20 and will run until June 21. With Spring Outdoors, you can participate in walks and hikes ranging from easy to difficult. The hikes and walks are held by the group The Last Green Valley. You can learn more here.

Want a laugh to round out your week? Head to Gather Tap and Tavern in Bridgeport for Sky Casper Entertainment's "The Audacity!" The show is an LGBTQ+ comedy show featuring host Tim Rinaldi, Kate Sisk, Sam Morrison, and Gus Constantellis. Doors open at 7 a.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets here.

For more springtime celebrations, head to New Milford Saturday and Sunday for their Spring Fest! The event takes place both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks, face painting, and a live band along with free giveaways. Learn more about the event here.

Sure, you could do a normal egg hunt ahead of Easter. Or, you can do a dinosaur egg hunt! The Dinosaur Place in Montville will be holding its 12th annual Dino Egg Hunt on Saturday at 10 a.m.! This year, guests will search the outdoor adventure park for thousands of dinosaur eggs. Every hunter is guaranteed to find eggs and win prizes! You can learn more about the event here.

Adults don't often get to participate in egg hunts so the Yankee Cider Barn in East Haddam will be hosting an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday! You can hunt through their orchard and taproom grounds for eggs filled with special prizes including bottles of hard cider. Everyone who purchases a ticket to participate is guaranteed to bring home at least a bottle of cider. You can learn more about the event here!

Looking for a music-filled Saturday evening? Head to the Charter Oak Cultural Center in Hartford for "Stars are for All Who Look Up," a celestial choral concert. The concert will be performed by Voices of Concinnity with special guest Unitus Ensemble. Celestial projections will accompany the music which includes works by Erik Esenvalds, Laura Mvula, Fanny Hensel, Marques L.A. Garrett, Claudio Monteverdi, and more. The show begins at 7 p.m. You can learn more here.

Also on Saturday, you can catch comedian Hasan Minhaj at The Mohegan Sun Arena! Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian best known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix), which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. Learn more about the event and buy tickets here.

Finally, if you're down for a run on Sunday morning, why not head to Middletown's 10k & 5k run/Walk event! It's back in Middletown for a springtime road race through Wesleyan University's campus. The event begins at 11 a.m. Learn more here!

Head to CT Visit to see even more events happening around the state.

See you next weekend!

