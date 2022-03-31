What to do around Connecticut this weekend

Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some events and activities to check out around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spring is here and so are new spring activities and adventures for everyone to enjoy around the state.

If you're heading into the weekend with nothing to do, here are some ideas!

The hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen" makes a stop in Hartford! The show will have five showtimes you can catch at The Bushnell this weekend. "Dear Evan Hansen" is a deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Showtimes include 8 p.m. shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday and Sunday. You can learn more and buy tickets here!

This weekend will also see the 16th Trinity International Hip Hop Festival return! Rapper Dave East headlining the Main Concert on Saturday night. An extensive lineup of lectures, workshops, panel discussions, and film screenings will be part of the weekend-long academic study of the music and culture of hip hop. The festival is free and open to the public. You can learn more here.

Adventurers rejoice! The Adventure Park in Storrs opens this Friday for the season! The park features zip lines, ropes courses, and other courses that'll get your heart racing and adrenaline pumping. There are also several treetop trails that the whole family can enjoy. Learn more here.

You can catch an extraordinary journey through China's 5,000-year history and culture in "Shen Yun," playing this weekend at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. You can learn more and see showtimes here.

Follow the yellow brick road to Waterbury's Palace Theater for a presentation of "The Wizard of Oz" with live music provided by the Waterbury Symphony Orchestra! You can watch the film on the big screen while hearing Judy Garland's original 1939 studio recordings backed by the full orchestra. The performance takes place Saturday at 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Looking to catch a sports game? The Hartford Wolfpack is playing the Belleville Senators on Friday night! The home game will be played at the XL Center starting at 7 p.m. Learn more and get tickets here!

The Connecticut Science Center is hosting a hands-on robotics workshop for families! The 90-minute activity will be complete with enhanced robotics projects and materials. After the workshop, you'll be able to take your creation and all extra materials home so you can continue to experiment! The event is recommended for families with children ages 7-12 years old. Learn more about the event here.

Head over to Colchester on Saturday for some laughs as Piram Vineyards hosts Comedy Night! The event is part of the Comedy Craft Beer Tour which aims at bringing the best of Northeast comedy to local breweries, wineries, and other venues throughout New England. The show begins at 7 p.m. Learn more about the event and other locations you can check out here.

