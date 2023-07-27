Eversource crews battle excessive heat while working outside

Crews are outside working all day in the summer. For these workers, the elements are all part of the job.

BERLIN, Conn. — The temperatures are hot again, and while many people just turn up the air conditioners in their offices, others are out working in the heat.

Many people find ways to beat the heat, but Eversource workers are taking the heat head-on.

Crews are outside working all day in the summer. For these workers, the elements are all part of the job.

"Heat as well as the cold, it's just a factor we face," said supervisor Josh Clark.

As the temps and humidity rise, line workers are doing the vital work, doing upgrades and making sure power is reliable in conditions people need it most.

Eversource crews are out on job sites making sure people have electricity so they can stay cool and, of course, run their air conditioners.

But to keep others cool means they have to be out in the heat and humidity themselves.

"We are here to make sure all our customers have power 24/7, so we work whenever is needed," said Clark.

Workers said it's vital for them to do everything they can to stay safe from the heat.

That means taking breaks, staying in the shade when they can, and drinking lots of water.

"Once the sun comes out, it is hot for our workers underground and on the pavement as the pavement radiates all the heat," said Clark. "So we take micro breaks, we provide them with water, and they take breaks in their truck with the AC on."

Crews will continue to be out over the next few days to ensure that power around the area is working as it should.

Outages can be reported on Eversource's mobile app.

