Eversource ending moratorium on non-hardship residential service disconnections on September 15

Service disconnections for non-payment were suspended in accordance with state regulations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on August 27*

Eversource customers are being reminded that the moratorium on non-hardship service disconnections will end on September 15.

Service disconnections for non-payment were suspended in accordance with state regulations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the deadline, the moratorium will remain in place only for residential customers identified as having a financial hardship, according to officials.

“While service disconnections for non-payment have been suspended for nearly 18 months, we understand the challenges some of our customers may still be facing,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “The last thing we want to do is disconnect anyone’s service, but the fact is unpaid energy bills increase costs for all customers.”

Customers in need of help with their bills are urged to contact Eversource to learn about payment assistance options and protections from service disconnection.

Participating in a payment plan or assistance program will prevent you from being disconnected, officials added.

The following payment plans and programs are available:

The Matching Payment Program, for electric or gas heating customers, which offers monthly payments as low as $50. Enrollment for the upcoming heating season begins November 1.

The New Start program, for electric customers, which forgives overdue balances as on-time monthly budget payments are made.

Winter Protection, which provides protection from disconnection from November to May.

Energy Assistance, which provides payments toward a customer’s heating bill.

The COVID-19 Payment Plan, which all Eversource customers – regardless of financial need, residential and non-residential – are eligible to sign-up for to pay a past-due balance over a period of up to 24 months with no interest charges and no down payment. Enrollment is open through September 30, or when the State of Connecticut’s public health and civil preparedness emergency ends.

Eversource also reminds customers that if they are facing disconnection, the energy company send multiple letters in the mail alerting them of the shut off for non-payment and steps they should take to avoid disconnection.

The energy company will never call threatening to shut off power and demanding immediate payment.

To help customers learn more about the payment options and assistance programs available, Eversource is hosting a free webinar Friday, September 10 at 12 p.m. Energy company representatives will outline steps customers can take to prevent service disconnection after the moratorium on those activities expires for non-hardship residential customers on September 15, 2021.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.