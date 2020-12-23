Eversource prepares for Christmas storm

Crews loaded up on supplies at the company’s warehouse in Berlin preparing for a weather event it says could leave up customers in the dark.

The team at Eversource says it is ready for the Christmas storm. “We have been monitoring the storm, watching it very closely for the last several days and will continue to monitor,” says Tricia Modifica with the company’s communications team.



Wednesday crews loaded up on supplies at the company’s warehouse in Berlin preparing for a weather event it says could leave up to 30-percent of customers in the dark.

“What we do here during the blue sky days leading up to a storm is build our inventory of equipment that we might need in the course of a heavy wind event, Which would be poles, pole top equipment, transformers and things like that. it is a little bit like a military operation military operation and that we try to keep the supply lines short and active and open,” says Frank Poirot who has worked for Eversource for more than 20 years.

Fox 61’s Keith McGilvery asked Eversource what is being done to avoid a similar situation to what we saw over the summer when Isaias left hundreds of thousands of people without power and in some communities it lasted more than a week.

“From our perspective, every storm provides an opportunity to learn, to improve our processes and we are continuing to do that and evaluate the summer storm, and improve from that,” says Modifica.

While we could see wind speeds north of 60 miles per hour and teams working through Christmas there was one big wish for the man at the North Pole.