Today: Final PURA public comment hearing on Eversource's proposed rate hikes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today is your last chance to have voices heard on Eversource's proposed rate hikes.

The final public hearing from the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will be held today starting at 9 a.m.

Residents will be able to submit written testimony or testify virtually.

To register, all members of the public should submit their information through this Online Registration Form. Consumers may also contact the Office of Consumer Counsel by emailing occ.info@ct.gov or by telephone at 860-827-2900.

The direct link to the Zoom.

PURA is still accepting written public comments and those Eversource customers who wish to comment in writing are encouraged to submit their written comment to PURA via e-mail at pura.executivesecretary@ct.gov referencing Docket No. 20-01-01.