Eversource submits proposal for winter rate increase, says they won't profit

The new generation rate will be in effect from January 1 to June 30 Eversource said.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Eversource announced they had submitted their proposed winter electricity prices to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) Thursday.

If approved, Eversource said residents would see an increase to 8.391 cents per kilowatt-hour, up from the current 7.375 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Eversource said customers in the state who are signed up for the company’s Standard Service generation rate would see the increase on the supply side of their electric bill beginning January 1.

According to Eversource, the rate increase would be a "direct pass-through cost" to customers for the price of power generation, saying Eversource would not profit from it.

“We recognize the effect higher electricity prices can have on our customers, especially during these unprecedented times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help them better manage their energy use,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating energy prices, but the myriad of energy-efficiency programs we offer can help people reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down year-round. We also offer various payment arrangements for customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bill, including the COVID-19 payment plan which allows them to pay past-due balances for up to 24 months.”

The new generation rate will be in effect from January 1 to June 30 Eversource said.