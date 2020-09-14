Eversource removes damaged trees in Branford following wild weather

Eversource worked to remove trees that were damaged by the storm, to hopefully prevent some future outages.

BRANFORD, Conn. — August brought some severe storms to the state of Connecticut, and while some may have already forgotten, others are still left cleaning up damage.

“The power went off, it was pitch black. I have a sunroom and I was looking out my sunroom completely white with leaves falling everywhere, you could just hear trees falling everywhere,” said Sarah Hegan.

Hegan was in her Branford home when the weather took a turn for the worse back on August 27th.

The National Weather Service confirming an EF1 tornado touched town from Bethany to North Haven, taking down hundred of trees.

Weeks later cleanup efforts are still underway. This morning Eversource worked to remove trees that were damaged by the storm, to hopefully prevent some future outages.

“What we’re doing is we’re taking down those trees that had branches come down on the wires, but still remain standing. We’re taking those down to improve electric reliability,” said Allen Carey, Vegetation Management, Eversource.

The town of Branford has also been working to clean up after the storm. The public works department along with subcontractors have been working long hours to clear the roads.

The town is hoping there will potentially be a reimbursement from FEMA.