Eversource responding to gas outage in Derby

Credit: FOX61

DERBY, Conn — Eversource said Tuesday afternoon that crews are responding to a gas outage in Derby.

Officials did not provide additional information regarding the specific area of town.

According to a tweet, a mobile command center has been launched and extra resources are bringing brought in.

"We're working quickly to determine the cause and restore service," officials wrote.

Gas customers call 800-989-0900 for residential and 888-688-7267 for business.

This is a developing story.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.