Eversource responding to gas outage in Derby

DERBY, Conn — Eversource said Tuesday afternoon that crews are responding to a gas outage in Derby.
Officials did not provide additional information regarding the specific area of town.
According to a tweet, a mobile command center has been launched and extra resources are bringing brought in.
"We're working quickly to determine the cause and restore service," officials wrote.
Gas customers call 800-989-0900 for residential and 888-688-7267 for business.
This is a developing story.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.