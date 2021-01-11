Rising cost of natural gas will also lead to higher prices for electricity in the state: Eversource

The average customer will see a $30/month increase in natural gas bills, the company said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource is warning customers that their heat and electric bills will be rising over the next few months due to the increased cost of natural gas.

Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, said Wednesday that the average natural gas heating customer could see a 14% - or about $30 - increase in their total bill in the month of November in comparison to their average monthly bill in winter 2020

A Yale University study determined that "one-third of Connecticut's total energy consumption (including from the transportation sector and home heating) comes from natural gas, 22 percent from nuclear, 21 percent from gasoline, 15 percent from distillate fuel (including diesel and heating oil), and just 1 percent from coal, among other energy sources."

The cost of electricity is regulated by the state agency Public Utility Regulatory Authority. Approved rates go down on July 1 and up on January 1. Eversource said they will be applying this week for the rate increase that will go into effect on January 1.

The company also highlighted its customer assistance programs available to customers who have trouble paying their bills. Customers can also learn more about payment programs and enroll online at Eversource.com/BillHelp. Information on energy efficiency programs is available at Eversource.com.

Eversource delivers electricity and natural gas. They want customers to know there are some things you can do to prepare for the winter and keep prices as low as possible.

"Think about caulking, weather stripping, installing LED lightbulbs. Take a look at your thermostat. For every degree you move your thermostat down...you save an estimated 2% on your heating bill," Gross said.

The company offers a Home Energy Solutions Audit where a technician will come to your house and do most of that for you.

