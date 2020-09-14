Eversource takes down thousands of storm-damage trees in Branford

Eversource said the trees pose a threat to the power grid

BRANFORD, Conn. — Eversource plans on taking down thousands of trees they say pose a threat to the power grid.

They'll be in Branford which was hard hit by Tropical Storm Isaias and then strong thunderstorms, knocking out power to the town and surrounding communities.

Eversource said tree crews have been working across testate to address those trees deemed hazardous along with branches over electric lines.

The removal of trees is to help lessen the number of outages in future storms, Eversource said.

The utility company faced backlash after Tropical Storm Isaias left hundreds of thousands in the dark, some of who had no power for over a week during a heatwave.