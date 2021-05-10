Eversource to pay out $30 million penalty for Isaias response

Regulators last week ordered the companies to increase the number of line workers who restore power after storms.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut regulators have proposed a $30 million fine for Eversource and a $2.1 million fine for United Illuminating for what officials call the utilities’ failures in their preparation and response to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the state without power last August, some for more than a week. The state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Thursday issued violation notices to the companies.

The companies now have 20 days to request a hearing to contest the fines. The utilities say they are reviewing the proposed sanctions and will be deciding how to respond.

However, in reporting its first-quarter results, Eversource said "2021 results reflect a charge of $30 million, or $0.07 per share after-tax, associated with customer credits and a related assessment that Connecticut utility regulators announced on May 6, 2021 for The Connecticut Light and Power Company (CL&P). The charge relates to CL&P’s performance restoring power following the catastrophic impact of Tropical Storm Isaias in August 2020. Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority hearings on the announced credits and assessment are expected in June with a final decision scheduled for mid-July."

Regulators last week ordered the companies to increase the number of line workers who restore power after storms.

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) issued a ruling last Wednesday critical of the response by Eversource Energy and The United Illuminating in preparing for and responding to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020.

"With trees being the number one cause of power outages during storms, the energy company’s comprehensive year-round tree trimming program is another critical component of its constant preparedness efforts. Trimming and removing hazard trees that threaten overhead electric lines is crucial to providing customers with reliable power in all types of weather, and the energy company is investing more than $72 million for tree trimming this year," said officials in a statement.

The agency also said their failure to respond appropriately "created a significant risk to public safety."

PURA's ruling said each did not meet certain acceptable performance standards when it came to their actions before and after the storm.

