Eversource, UI prep for coming storm

The state's two main power companies say they are ready

HARTFORD, Conn — Both Eversource and United Illuminating said Monday that they are prepared for whatever winter weather gets thrown at us through Tuesday.

FOX61 meteorologists are calling for a wintry mix with the possibility of rain that will freeze on cold surfaces.

UI said they have been “tracking and preparing for the storm over the weekend, and continues to carefully monitor forecasts and conditions. Line and tree crews will be standing ready to restore any power outages that might occur, following an orderly process to ensure service is restored safely and efficiently.”

To report a power outage:

Eversource 800-286-2000

UI 800.722.5584

Norwich 860-887-2555

Wallingford 203-265-5055

Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said, “We’ve been closely monitoring the weather forecast and planning accordingly – preparing equipment and prepositioning crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while continuing to work under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic.”

Eversource urged customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911 and report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000.

UI advised customers to be prepared year-round for the possibility of weather-related outages, and to have a plan in case of an extended loss of service. Customers can find safety and readiness information, as well as other resources, at uinet.com.

Before a Storm:

Sign up for Outage Alerts. Text “REG” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI) to receive free text alerts if you lose service, along with for restoration updates. Visit uinet.com for additional alert options.

Keep long-lasting LED flashlights and lanterns on hand, along with a battery-operated radio, fresh batteries, drinking water, non-perishable foods and prescription medications.

Fully charge mobile devices and store emergency contacts in memory.

Fuel vehicles and fill spare fuel tanks for snow-blowers and generators.

Medical and Life Support Customers:

Customers who rely on life-saving medical equipment should have a plan in case of a sudden or extended loss of service. UI medical and life-support customers should register in advance to ensure the company is aware of their needs. Call UI at 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI).

Safety Tips:

Stay far away from downed wires and anything that may be in contact with them. Report downed wires and other electrical hazards to UI at 800-722-5584.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside, call 911 and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, avoid making contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Jump clear of the vehicle, land with your feet together, and hop away with both feet together, or shuffle away without lifting your feet. Don’t run or stride.

Never step into a flooded basement or other room if water may be in contact with electrical outlets, appliances or cords.

Keep natural gas meters, regulators and exhaust vents clear of snow, ice and debris. Clear them by hand or using a broom or other soft tool to avoid damage. If gas equipment becomes encased in ice, makes an unusual noise or if you suspect a leak, call the emergency number listed on your gas company’s website. (For Southern Connecticut Gas, call 800.513.8898; for Connecticut Natural Gas, call 866.924.5325).

Generators:

Do not use a generator that plugs into your home’s electrical system unless it is connected via a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly connected generators can back-feed electricity into the outside grid and pose a danger to the public and to crews working to restore service.

Carefully read and observe the instructions in your generator’s operating manual.

Properly ground all portable generators.

Never run a generator indoors, in an open garage, or near a window.