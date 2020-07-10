Gov. Lamont to sign 'Take Back Our Grid' bill @ 11 a.m.

The bill seeks to reform electric companies in the state following the much-criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is set to sign House Bill 7006: An Act Concerning Emergency Response by Electric Distribution Companies, the Regulation of Other Public Utilities and Nexus Provisions for Certain Disaster-Related or Emergency-Related Work Performed in the State.

The energy bill, also known as "Take Back Our Grid Act", passed the House and Senate last week and aims at reforming utility companies in the state.

The bill is said to increase oversight and accountability over Connecticut's utilities after the criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias as well as rate hikes.

Eversource customers were vocal in their criticism over the electric company's recent rate hikes at the end of July. Then, two weeks later, Tropical Storm Isaias hit, leaving some residents in the dark for over a week.

United Illuminating was also not spared criticism over its response efforts following Isaias.

The “Take Back Our Grid Act” looks to place limits on energy rate hikes and allows reimbursement to consumers who lose food or medicine due to extended outages. It would require customers to be given a $25 account credit/per day and $250 for any food and medication that spoils during an outage that lasts more than 96 hours (4 days).

The bill would also require PURA to implement financial based incentives and penalties for how utility companies perform.