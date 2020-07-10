Gov. Lamont to sign 'Take Back Our Grid' bill @ 11 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is set to sign House Bill 7006: An Act Concerning Emergency Response by Electric Distribution Companies, the Regulation of Other Public Utilities and Nexus Provisions for Certain Disaster-Related or Emergency-Related Work Performed in the State.
The energy bill, also known as "Take Back Our Grid Act", passed the House and Senate last week and aims at reforming utility companies in the state.
The bill is said to increase oversight and accountability over Connecticut's utilities after the criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias as well as rate hikes.
Eversource customers were vocal in their criticism over the electric company's recent rate hikes at the end of July. Then, two weeks later, Tropical Storm Isaias hit, leaving some residents in the dark for over a week.
United Illuminating was also not spared criticism over its response efforts following Isaias.
The “Take Back Our Grid Act” looks to place limits on energy rate hikes and allows reimbursement to consumers who lose food or medicine due to extended outages. It would require customers to be given a $25 account credit/per day and $250 for any food and medication that spoils during an outage that lasts more than 96 hours (4 days).
The bill would also require PURA to implement financial based incentives and penalties for how utility companies perform.
"We've known for years that Connecticut utilities had significant insufficiencies, a painful lesson we would be forced to relearn with every significant storm that would leave far too many without power for days on end," said Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) who is the Senate Chair of the Energy & Technology Committee. "This legislation would significantly change that, putting new regulations in place and better controls on our utilities based on performance. I'm happy that this bill will give financial relief to those who suffer from extended outages and that it will spur further research into renewable energies. Additionally, my first bill filed with the Energy & Technology Committee regarded minimum in-state staffing levels, and I'm ecstatic to see that goal has been realized. This will benefit ratepayers across the state."