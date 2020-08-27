Eversource, UI officials to go before state lawmakers to address the response to Tropical Storm Isaias

Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would give electric companies 48 hours to restore power. If they don't, they must compensate customers $100 a day.

BERLIN, Conn. — Today, Eversource and United Illuminating officials are set to go before state lawmakers from the Energy and Technology Committee.

The utility companies will be addressing their response to Tropical Storm Isaia in a virtual meeting.

The CEOs of the companies are expected to speak.

Eversource had already been in the hot seat for their rate hikes last month which caused some of their customers to receive a bill monumentally larger than months before. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) recently suspended the rate increase.

On Monday, a public hearing was held to look into Eversource's rate hikes with testimony from customers. During the meeting, several lawmakers spoke out about Eversource's profits versus their resources and response times. Governor Ned Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT-D) mentioned that companies should be paid on performance. Sen. Blumenthal had mentioned breaking Eversource up and dividing public utilities to municipalities like Norwich. Norwich Public Utilities was able to get the majority of its customers restored within two days of Isaias while Eversource took a little over a week.

Lawmakers from the Energy and Technology Committee have proposed a bipartisan bill that, if passed, would hold utility companies more accountable.

It’s called the “Take Back Our Grid" act. It would give electric companies 48 hours to restore power. If they don't, they would have to compensate customers $100 for every additional day they go without electricity.

Electric companies will also have to maintain proper staffing on their payroll to be able to quickly respond to expected and unexpected outages.

Written testimony is encouraged to be submitted to the Committee staff. Please email written testimony in Word or PDF format to ETtestimony@cga.ct.gov or it can be mailed to the Energy and Technology Committee Legislative Office Building, Room 3900, Hartford, CT 06106 in the event email submission is unavailable.

The Committee requests that testimony be limited to matters related to Tropical Storm Isaias Utility Response and the July 2020 Electric Utility Rate Increases. All submitted testimony is public information. As such, it will be made available on the CGA website and indexed by internet search engines.