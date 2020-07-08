Connecticut receives presidential emergency declaration in response to Tropical Storm Isaias

The storm had left over 700,000 people without power. Some won't see their power fully restored until early next week.

HARTFORD, Conn — More help is on the way to help with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday morning that he was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that the state has received the approval of a presidential emergency declaration in response to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Gov. Lamont said late Thursday night, he spoke via telephone with President Donald Trump to explain the reasons why the state needed the approval and urged the president to expedite the process.

With the approval of an emergency declaration, the state will request direct federal assistance to supplement the ongoing state and local efforts to protect public health and safety during the crisis, including certain equipment and other resources.

I spoke with POTUS late last night about our request for a federal emergency declaration in response to the damage from #Isaias, and this morning we received word from @FEMA that it has been approved. This support is significant to supplement our ongoing restoration efforts. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 7, 2020

“Approval of this declaration is very much appreciated as hundreds of thousands in our state remain without power days after the storm made landfall in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “We’re continuing to work with our federal and local counterparts to assess the damage and may seek additional federal support during the response, recovery, and rebuilding process.”

The Lamont administration, through the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), is in the process of conducting the necessary damage assessments to determine whether the state meets the thresholds to seek a major disaster declaration from the federal government.

That declaration would enable the state and its municipalities to receive additional federal assistance beyond that authorized by today’s emergency declaration. The administration said they anticipate having more information on that process within the next several days.