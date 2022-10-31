Eversource CEO calls on Pres. Biden for energy assistance this winter

CEO Joseph Nolan Jr. urged "swift leadership" from the Biden administration ahead of winter as residents face rising heating costs.

BERLIN, Connecticut — With Connecticut being in the bullseye for potential historic home heating energy costs this winter, Eversource officials are now appealing to the federal government for help.

CEO of Eversource Joseph Nolan Jr. sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for "swift leadership" as the weather grows colder in the north.

"Eversource Energy, in partnership with many New England states and other utilities, has ramped up investments in large-scale clean energy resources including offshore wind and hydropower that will reduce dependency on natural gas for electric generation, but many of these projects will not be bringing power to the grid for several years," said Nolan in the letter.

It's because of the time frame Nolan said that New England, for the time being, remains reliant on natural gas to meet power needs.

"As both an energy company CEO and a lifelong New Englander, I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region," said Nolan.

With the world cut off from Russian energy due to the war in Ukraine, the U.S. is bidding with Europe for oil. Combine that with OPEC’s profit-driven decision to cut oil production and the region is heading into a potentially expensive winter.

Nolan explains that ISO-New England, the region's electricity grid operator, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, have said for months that the region would not have enough natural gas to meet needs in the event of a severe cold spell. Nolan said the situation represented a "serious public health and safety threat."

In his letter, Nolan asked Biden and his administration to "employ emergency powers of the federal government to take all steps to ensure that adequate fuel resources will be available in the event of severe weather conditions in New England this winter."

If you need help paying your home energy bills, you can learn more about assistance from the state and how to apply here.

---

