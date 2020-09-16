x
Ex-manager of bone-strewn Bridgeport cemetery charged with embezzling

Dale LaPrade was charged with first-degree larceny charge in connection with the theft from Park Cemetery in Bridgeport.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, toppled headstones rest on the ground in Park Cemetery in Bridgeport, Conn. The former caretaker of the cemetery is facing a new charge of embezzling more than $60,000 from the cemetery. Dale LaPrade, 66, was charged with first-degree larceny on Sept. 10 after a forensic audit discovered the theft of funds from Park Cemetery in Bridgeport between 2016 and 2018. (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A former caretaker of a Connecticut cemetery where police found bones strewn about and new graves placed over old ones is facing a new charge of embezzling more than $60,000 from the cemetery. 

Bridgeport police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 66-year-old Dale LaPrade on a first-degree larceny charge in connection with the theft from Park Cemetery in Bridgeport.

She previously was charged with felony interfering with a cemetery and larceny. A woman who answered a phone listing for LaPrade declined to comment Wednesday. 

In 2018, Bridgeport authorities found about 130 graves disturbed at the cemetery, included those of Civil War veterans.

