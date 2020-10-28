Exclusive: Bicyclist, who found missing Bridgeport woman, said the experience changed him

84-year-old Teresa Zangrilli went missing on October 18. Tragically, she died sometime after she was found.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut — The 84-year-old missing Bridgeport woman, who was found after disappearing for a week, died Sunday morning shortly after being discovered in some woods. But, if it wasn't for a member of the public, who volunteered to search, the woman, who suffered from dementia and was diabetic, might have died alone.

Sunday morning, a week after 84-year-old Theresa Zangrilli vanished from the Price Rite Marketplace parking lot on upper Main Street, her family and members of the public gathered to search. And a man on a bicycle asked Teresa's grandson a question that was key.

"Before we all dispersed, I asked him I said, 'where did her cell phone last ping' and he said, 'over on Chopsey Hill,'" said Vincent McQaude.

So off he went on his bicycle to that location, which is only about 1.5 miles away from the Price Rite parking lot.

McQuade, who spoke exclusively with FOX61, said he stopped at a house on the corner of Chopsey Hill Rd. and Old Town Rd., where two guys were working outside.

"And I asked one of the guys if he saw the lady," McQuade said. "I showed a picture. And his eyes popped out of his head and he said 'I saw her last Sunday.'

That man told McQuade he thinks the woman might have gone up into this business park, across from the house. So McQuade called one of Mrs. Zangrilli‘s grandsons to say his family group had better come to this location.

"So, I came in over here and started looking, and about 15 minutes into it I found her in the back of the building there," McQaude said, pointing at an office building at 12 Cambridge Dr.

"My heart started pounding," he said. "I started panicking at first, you know."

He found her laying in some woods near a fence line.

"Her eyes were moving a little bit and you know she had a little warmth to her, so I covered her with my jacket and started rubbing her and try to give her a little warmth before help came," McQuade said.

He said one of Mrs. Zangrilli's grandsons, Jonathan Rodrigues, who was part of the family search group, arrived before medics did, which provided him some alone time with his grandmother.

"I’m humbled by the whole experience," McQuade said.