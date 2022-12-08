Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE

Hartford officials plan to convene a meeting of stakeholders and form an anti-violence task force.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death.

Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city.

Simon Griffin, 33, was killed on Laurel Street on Thursday at 9 p.m.

“It does seem to be targeted. The individuals knew each other for sure,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

It’s Hartford’s 25th homicide of the year, but behind that number are names and faces.

“That’s my baby brother,” said Karen Griffin, Simon’s sister.

She spoke exclusively to FOX61 about her brother: “One day when I have a son, I’m going to name him Simon Peter because that’s how much I loved his spirit.”

EXCLUSIVE: The family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim, Simon Griffin, spoke exclusively to @FOX61News. They believe someone gained access to the apartment. @HartfordPolice executed a search warrant and are working leads to try and make an arrest. pic.twitter.com/Xcuhb927Ez — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 12, 2022

Simon lived in the apartment building at 252 Laurel Street. A friend was visiting him when all of a sudden gunshots rang out. Simon was shot and killed. His friend survived to call 911.

“He just texted me that he was in the house. So this is where it happened. Somebody got into the building,” said Karen Griffin.

Hartford police executed a search warrant to try and find weapons or surveillance video that may lead them to the killer. So far, there haven't been any arrests.

“But life will do that. Life does that. Nothing goes uncovered,” said Karen Griffin.

In a statement, Hartford City Council Majority Leader TJ Clarke told FOX61,

“We must find solutions that move toward increasing a quality of life that’s deserving for our residents. I would hope that a meeting can be convened that includes elected officials, the police department and community partners and others to discuss additional strategies to decrease these types of crimes.”

In the months ahead, city leaders will be bringing stakeholders to the table to form a group called "H-VIT," otherwise known as The Hartford Violence Intervention Task Force.

"Unfortunately the city itself is going down," Karen Griffin added, then said, "Growing up there was violence but nothing like you see today."

For now, a family is grieving without answers.

“His wonderful generous spirit. He was hated by a few but many love him. Many loved Simon Peter. He would give the shirt off his back,” recalled Karen Griffin.

As for the second shooting victim who called 911, FOX61 learned he had surgery last night and is still in the hospital fighting for his life.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.