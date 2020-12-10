Exclusive: Family of NY Man killed in West Haven call on the community to help

Jawara Stennett was murdered on an I-95 exit ramp over two months ago, but the family says they’ll never stop until they can get justice.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — It’s been two months and there are still no answers in the case of a New York man who was killed in West Haven back in August of this year.

The family only speaking to FOX61 is calling on the community to help.

The investigation into Jawara Stennett’s death has seemingly gone cold, but the family says they’ll never stop until they can get justice.

“My sons, they are going through it, they’re stressed, I’m stressed... I’m not working my whole life is just upside down right now,” said Everton Stennett.

Everton Stennett, or as the family calls him, Junior, says he is hurting.

At the beginning of August, Junior’s son 39-year old Jawara Stennett passed away in his arms after being shot at in West Haven.

Junior, Jawara, and his two younger brothers were taking Jawara home back to New York after celebrating Junior’s 60th birthday the previous day.

State police say the suspect’s car was a white SUV, but the family says it looked more like a Jeep Grand Cherokee and that all they could see while being shot at is one man with tinted windows.

It’s something Junior says he’ll never be able to get out of his head.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night and that scenario keeps playing in my head and right now the cops are saying they are doing their job, but it’s been almost two months, no over two months and no real progress,” said Junior.

That’s the reason Stennett reached out to FOX61 who says he is urging West Haven, and the broader community to help find the person he says took more than just a life, he took the life of a father of six.

Junior said, “He didn’t just hurt one person, he killed a whole generation of people. And can you imagine your grandson asking where his dad is and what are you going to tell him? That tore me up man.”

Junior says he nor any of his family had been in trouble with anyone and still can’t comprehend how this happened, it’s the reason he says he needs answers.

Junior said, “I can’t let this go by, this is my first son this tore me up inside man every day I mean I don’t know why I’m standing and five bullets that’s like the guy wanted to kill everybody in the car a bullet went through my seat and they don’t know why I didn’t get shot.”

And to the person who shot at Junior’s car, he only has this to say:

“Even though you did this to my family I would t wish this upon your family, but the thing is though you need to pay for this you know it would be nice although I know you are not going to do it, but to give yourself in... it would be nice for you to do that,” said Junior.