Exclusive: Fight breaks out in Hartford court

Three arrested after fight

HARTFORD, Conn. — A fight broke out in Hartford Superior Court Monday morning

According to judicial officials, "A brawl occurred on the second floor of Lafayette Street. The marshals intervened, and a marshal pepper-sprayed one person. State police arrested three individuals and there were no injuries."

State Police said, "At approx. 12:30 pm Troop H received a call of an incident at the courthouse. Preliminary reports that a Marshal utilized Capstun."

The fight happened during the arraignment of Diomar Mendoza in the homicide of Andre Keene on Friday. In video taken of the arraignment, a disruption can be heard and marshals move toward the entrance of the courtroom. Cameras in the courtroom are limited in what they can record and cannot show anyone except for the defendant and their counsel.

Caution: Some offensive language may be heard.

FOX61's Aisha Mbowe said in a email, "Huge fight inside Hartford Superior court. Couldn’t leave courtroom, my photog was in the other one that got cleared out. Just saw people running into courtroom for safety. Lobby smells like pepper spray."