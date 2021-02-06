EXCLUSIVE: Surrounded by community, an immigrant family in West Hartford shares story of tragedy

Heiter Cruz was a little 2-year-old boy who never stopped smiling. He was tragically hit and killed by a truck on May 1.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A month after his tragic death, the grandmother of a 2-year-old boy who immigrated to the United States and was killed in a crash spoke exclusively to FOX61. Following the family's loss, they found strength in their faith community.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford has partnered with other area churches to help the Cruz family pick up the pieces of their new lives in the United States after they were befallen by tragedy.

"He was funny. I remember," recalled Luz Vela about her grandson.

"It’s such a tragedy beyond understanding," added the Rev. Linda Spires.

It was May 1st on South Whitney Street in Hartford. Heiter Cruz was a little 2-year-old boy who never stopped smiling. He was tragically hit and killed by a truck as he looked up into the sky trying to find a balloon that floated away from his grandmother’s birthday party.

"He liked apples," recalled Vela. "Not eating just biting the apples. You could never be mad at him."

Just two weeks before the tragic accident, Heiter and his family sold everything they owned in Brazil and packed a bag.

"They decided to walk," said Vela.

For two weeks they journeyed from Brazil to Mexico to the United States. The Cruz family used what little money they had for a plane ticket to Connecticut.

"We are happy and trying to connect with the community. The nice community that I have," said Vela.

That community includes faith leaders like Spires who presided over Hector’s funeral.

"So often there’s an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child. In this case, it took a village to bury a child," she said.

The Cruz family’s plight to cross the border in search of a better life was difficult.

"So, they are like alone," said Vela.

But they came legally. They registered with immigration services but without refugee status, the family doesn’t have certain pillars of assistance.

"What that means is they really have a right to be in this country," said Rev. Spires.

With eight people originally living in their cramped two-bedroom apartment, the Cruz family just found a bigger place. They are now trying to reset their new life —surrounded by the love of their Connecticut neighbors.

"Bless everybody who helped us and for all the help I’ve received. Thank you very much for everything," said Vela.

Heiter came to the United States with his mother and father and 5-year-old brother Arturo.

If you’d like to help the Cruz family reach out to the Grace Episcopal Church at 55 New Park Ave. Hartford, CT 06106. For monetary donations be sure to write, "For Cruz Family" in the memo line.

You can also contact Rev. Spires for any furniture and other physical donation items at St. John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford.

