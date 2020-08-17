EXCLUSIVE: Luis "Danny" Rodriguez' family calls for action after fatal hit-and-run in Hartford

“Nobody else should die. Pedestrians are not speed bumps, they are people with families, with goals, with dreams. This isn’t fair."

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of 44-year-old Luis Rodriguez remembered him in a memorial service on Sunday, took the opportunity to call for action to prevent more tragedies.

The family says that this incident really broke them down, but with support from the neighborhood community, they hope to find some form of justice for their loved one.

“What are we going to tell his son? How are we going to explain to his son that Daddy is not going to come home to see him anymore?” said Anais Soto, whose brother, Luis Daniel Rodriguez--his family called him Danny--was killed this past Thursday after being struck by a speeding vehicle along Wethersfield Avenue.

Soto said, “His body flew all the way over here and it was found right here headless… his head was found almost like 10 feet from his body, destroyed. I had to identify him by seeing his tattoos and half of his face.”

Soto says this incident has left her family in shambles and has them asking one question, why?

“I keep crying and I can’t eat, I’m up all night my family is telling to try and rest but I can’t because I am not going to see my brother I am not going to see him home again,” said Soto.

Police say a suspect vehicle was found the same night of the incident, but the driver is still missing.

Preliminary investigations reveal a white Audi and a dark-colored SUV were weaving in and out of traffic before hitting and killing Rodriguez.

The community says enough is enough and are calling for more enforcement in the area.

Nelson Ortiz said, “We need more vigilance from the police, this is a very unique spot as it is a conduit for Wethersfield to downtown, to Rocky Hill, so this is a very busy street that needs to have more presence."

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today, people gathered on Wethersfield Avenue near Shultas Place after a man was killed by a speeding car. 44-year-old Luis”Danny” Rodriguez was the man killed in the incident. His family spoke with us saying they hope who ever hit him comes forward. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/txj8Zb38Ye — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) August 17, 2020

Soto agrees and said, “Nobody else should die. Pedestrians are not speedbumps, they are people with families, with goals, with dreams. This isn’t fair."

With Rodriguez gone the family says the world said goodbye to a good man too soon.

Soto said, “He wasn’t from the street, he used to help me with the churches, we unite in New Britain to feed to homeless. Like during Christmas, me and my brother we couldn’t have dinner, we made sure we fed people out there first. That’s the kind of man he was.”

Police are still investigating this incident. If you have any information you are encouraged to call the police.