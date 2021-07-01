EXCLUSIVE: New Haven Police Chief is Retiring, but Not Really

Tuesday New Haven Police Chief Otoniel (Tony) Reyes surprised some by announcing that after just under two years in that role, he is leaving the police department.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the sixth time since 2008, the New Haven Police Department will have a new Chief.

Tuesday New Haven Police Chief Otoniel (Tony) Reyes surprised some by announcing that after just under two years in that role, he’s leaving the police department.

Reyes told FOX61 Wednesday he feels as if his two years as Chief felt like a lifetime, given all that’s transpired nationally and locally, with civil unrest and Covid-19. But he says he left nothing in the tank as a member of NHPD for two decades.

"I’m a kid that grew up down the street and got a chance to serve his community," Reyes said, referring to his roots in New Haven's Hill neighborhood.

He says he’s blessed to have worked with some remarkable individuals inside the department and throughout New Haven.

"(I'm )just excited about my 21 years here but, more importantly, just about what’s next," he said.

In March, he will join Quinnipiac University as the Chief of Public Safety, a perfect transition for a Chief, who has multiple master's degrees and has been an adjunct professor.

"I enjoy it," he said. "I have a tremendous opportunity to work with some young folks and I think we’re going to make a tremendous impact on the future of the city, the state and the country."

He cited another reason he’s leaving his Union Avenue post.

"Before I am Officer Tony Reyes or Chief Tony Reyes, I’m dad and I’m husband and I am a son," the 49-year-old emphasized.

His son soon will turn 12 years old.

"I just want to be more of a dad and certainly want to be more of a family man. The future of this department is tremendously bright."

Several Assistant Chiefs and Captain Anthony Duff are among those who could provide a seamless transition.

Reyes, a graduate of the former Lee High School, says the best advice he has for those thinking about a career in policing is what he shared with the wife of a newly sworn in officer.

"I remember telling her I said 'listen you shouldn’t be as worried about him losing his life on the job. You should be more worried about him losing his soul.'"

In other words, make certain you take time to check on yourself and your families.

"Officer suicide is the number one cause of death among officers," Reyes noted. "It’s not gunshots."