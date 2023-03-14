Executive branch offices closed to public as nor'easter rolls through Connecticut

The offices under the executive branch are closed to the public and some employees are being asked to work remotely.

HARTFORD, Conn. — All executive branch state offices are closed to the public Tuesday as the nor'easter rolls through Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. A public hearing - under the legislative branch - is also canceled.

This means some employees have the day off or can work remotely, while essential workers should still report to work.

Level 2 state employees are asked to work remotely if their jobs allow; level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be done remotely are asked to not come to work.

Level 1 state employees are asked to report to work as scheduled or directed.

The offices under the executive branch are closed to the public, including and not limited to the Department of Children and Families, Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Dept. of Correction, and the DMV.

The executive branch also includes state education institutions; Central Connecticut State University announced its closure for the day Tuesday morning.

ALERT: Based on @GovNedLamont's decision to close executive branch agencies, CCSU will be CLOSED today. Only Level One employees are expected to report. All campus events & activities are canceled or postponed. For updates, go to https://t.co/Mcc34GqClS or call 860-832-3333. — CCSU (Central) (@CCSU) March 14, 2023

The leadership of the judicial and legislative branches will determine office operations for their respective branch.

In the legislative branch, the public hearing for the Human Services Committee has been canceled. Get updates on Connecticut General Assembly events here.

