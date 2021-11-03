Public hearing today on bill expanding state healthcare to undocumented residents

Supporters of this proposed legislation say that healthcare is a human right and that no one should be denied healthcare because of their immigration status.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new push to expand healthcare options for undocumented immigrants.

Today, lawmakers will hear public testimony on a bill that would offer health coverage regardless of immigration status.

Supporters of this proposed legislation say healthcare is a human right and that no one should be denied healthcare because of a person's immigration status.

Senate Bill 956 would expand access to Connecticut's Medicaid program called HUSKY.

The legislation would provide HUSKY health coverage to state residents who meet certain criteria to some HUSKY programs, regardless of immigration status.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker voicing his support for the legislation, writing:

"Undocumented immigrants contribute to our communities in countless ways and, despite myths to the contrary, contribute to local, state, and federal taxes that fund our government and programs such as Medicaid," he said. "Placing restrictions based on their immigration status is locking a group out of a program they are paying for and while the policy is arbitrary its effects are anything but."

The HUSKY for Immigrants Coalition also weighing in on the legislation, calling it a step in the right direction, but the organization does say the legislation leaves out some people in the undocumented community, writing:

"SB-956 leaves out low-income parents/caretakers and children under husky a and low-income elderly and disabled individuals under HUSKY C," the group said. "Currently, the bill covers undocumented pregnant women, children under HUSKY B, and adults without dependents under HUSKY D within the current income eligibility. The bill must be amended to fix these coverage gaps."

The public hearing on this legislation is set for 10 a.m.

The HUSKY for Immigrants Coalition will also be hosting a press conference before that hearing at 9:30 a.m.

