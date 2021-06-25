EXPLAINER: Why CT housing advocates fear eviction surge

Advocates want Gov. Ned Lamont to extend the state's eviction moratorium, which is currently sent to expire on June 30.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The end of federal tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Connecticut residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

Advocates want Gov. Ned Lamont to extend the state's eviction moratorium, which is currently sent to expire on June 30, to give the public more time to learn about the state's roughly $400 million UniteCT rental and utility payment assistance program.

As of June 23, about $17.3 million had been approved for 2,352 cases. Advocates are expecting a surge in surge in homelessness, noting 69,000 tenants said they were behind in rent at the end of May.

