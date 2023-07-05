Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol Wednesday afternoon

The protocol will be effective beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and continue through 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he is activating Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to be very hot and humid.

The protocol will be effective beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and continue through 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

This will be the first time this summer that the protocol has been enacted.

The purpose of enacting the protocol is to ensure that most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions.

Lamont is advising residents to take precautions ahead of the temperatures. Cooling centers will also be open state-wide.

“We want to remind everyone – particularly those in the most vulnerable communities – that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org,” Lamont said in a statement. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”

When the protocol is enacted a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief from the hot conditions.

Anyone can suffer from illness, but some people are at greater risk. Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures. People older than 65 are less likely to sense and respond to the change in temperature. People who overexert during work or exercise may become sick or dehydrated and people who are physically ill like those with heart disease or high blood pressure.

Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1 or viewing the list online at 211ct.org.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.