FAA investigating fatal skydiving death of Rhode Island officer

Sgt. Christopher Callan was a 15-year veteran of the department and a second shift supervisor. He died in Danielson, Connecticut on July 18.
Credit: East Greenwich Police Deparment

The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating a skydiving accident in Danielson, Connecticut, on Saturday that left a Rhode Island police officer dead. The FAA said Monday it will inspect the parachute rigging to determine if it was packed properly by the appropriate person.

East Greenwich police confirmed that Sgt. Christopher Callan, a 15-year veteran of the department and a second shift supervisor, died after what the Connecticut State Police described as a ``rough landing on the airfield.`` 

Callan, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, was a 15-year veteran of the Rhode Island National Guard. 

