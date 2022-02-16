New mural with positive paternal message being crafted at Hartford DCF office

There is a focus on fatherhood; part of the mural depicts a smiling father as the centerpiece with his daughter happily by his side.

HARTFORD, Conn. — What used to be a nondescript entrance to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Hamilton Street in Hartford has been transformed by splashes of color and illustrations on a large scale.

The groups “CT Murals” and “Rise Up Hartford” are behind another mural project – this time at the DCF’s Hartford headquarters. Artist Corey Pane, who has created supersized murals all over the area, is working on his latest painting with a message.

The DCF commissioned Pane to create a mural stressing the importance of fatherhood.

“Getting a positive message across and seeing something that applies to kids and the future and how people look up to different people, especially their dads. I was really excited about this,” Pane said, with a spray can in hand.

In part, the mural depicts a smiling father as the centerpiece with his daughter happily by his side.

“Our goal was to have a mural that, when you walk by, you really are motivated and recognize that fathers are very valuable, and we wanted to highlight that,” said Maritza Velez, a regional assistant chief with DCF.

Pane added that the “Fatherhood Mural” is about a three day long project.

“I just like seeing everyone’s reaction around the community and everyone that walks by – how it affects people is really what hits me,” Pane said.

The mural should be completed by the end of this week, the DCF said they look forward to an official dedication, perhaps in March, when the weather warms up.

To learn more about the nonprofit CT Murals and their upcoming projects, click here.

