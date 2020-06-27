Person injured in stabbing on Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport PD investigating

Officials confirmed to FOX61 that a victim was struck in the abdomen, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday that occurred on Fairfield Avenue near Ellsworth Street.

Bridgeport PD said they were notified at 12 p.m. by the city's hospital of a preliminary report of a possible stab wound victim.

No further information is available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.