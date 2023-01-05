$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball.

The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 7, with an estimated jackpot of $325 million.

Separately, the Mega Millions jackpot is reaching other record-level amounts.

The $785 million jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing was the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. It now rises to an estimated $940 million ahead of Friday's drawing.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. No one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months. There have been 23 straight drawings without a big winner, which is little surprise considering the odds of a grand prize win are just one in 302.6 million.

