2 people found dead after car went into pond: Easton police

​Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that the incident appears to have been an accident at this time.

EASTON, Connecticut — Two people were found dead after a car went into a pond Sunday morning, Easton police said.

Officers, along with the fire department, responded around 6:40 a.m. to the area of Route 59 and Church Road after receiving a call about a car that was in a pond. Police said that two people inside the car were found dead.

The names of the people who were inside the car are being withheld until their family members are notified, police said.

Route 59 was closed throughout the morning between Church Road and North Park Avenue while the Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the scene. The Trumbull Police Dive Team also responded to assist by collecting evidence.

The events leading up to the car being found in the pond are currently unknown. Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that the incident appears to have been the result of an accident at this time.

