2 suspects arrested on drug charges in apartment next to Danbury police station

The pair had been the targets of a seven-month-long investigation.

DANBURY, Conn. — Police arrested two men on drug charges in an apartment next door to the Danbury Police Department Thursday.

Jonathan Sanchez, 37, of Danbury, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Sub 2 counts, Possession With Intent to Sell 2 counts, Risk of Injury to a minor 2 counts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession within 250’ of a housing project 2 counts, Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, and Conspiracy to Possess Narcotics with intent to sell. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Jairo Batista, 38, of Danbury was charges with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Narcotic Substance with Intent to Sell, Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Possess Narcotics With Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Danbury, Southbury and Brookfield police along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a seven-month investigation of narcotics sales in the Danbury area.

Danbury detectives and DEA agents approached Batista, a known associate of Sanchez when he stopped his vehicle. Law enforcement officials executed search warrants on his person, vehicle, and residence. Police said Batista was in possession of approximately 59 grams of cocaine, a scale, and packaging material.

At the same time, agents and detectives executed search warrants for Sanchez's residence, an apartment at 385 Main Street, which is located directly next to the Danbury Police Department. Detectives discovered over 700 grams of cocaine and over 32 grams of crack, scales, and packaging material. Batista and Sanchez were placed under arrest. A total of $7798 in cash was seized.

