23 new police officers hit the pavement in Bridgeport

Chief Roderick Porter said Mayor Joe Ganim’s goal is to have 100 new officers by next summer. He’s hopeful they’ll meet that mark.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — 23 new police officers are hitting the pavement in Bridgeport.

These officers graduated from the police academy on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family after completing their six-month training.

The Lieutenant Commander of the academy said this graduation comes at a time when there’s a recruitment crisis, so it’s well-needed.

“We have 23 news officers that are going to help patrol the city and serve our community and also give our current officers some relief and give them some extra time to be with their families while these new officers train and get out there and learn the job,” said Angelo Collazo.

Chief Roderick Porter said Mayor Ganim’s goal is to have 100 new officers by next summer. He’s hopeful they’ll meet that mark.

“We’re not stopping here. We hope to start another class October 16. We’re going to be taking lateral officers in the very near future,” said Porter.

This is “Class of 45,” at Bridgeport Police Academy.

“I’ll always go on the record, I’ve been training police officers since 2010 and this is my greatest group I’ve ever had,” said Collazo.

The officers start their patrols this Saturday.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.