3 children, 1 woman found dead in Danbury home: Police

Police said this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

DANBURY, Conn. — 4 people including 3 juveniles were found dead at a Danbury home on Wednesday night.

Danbury police said they received a call to Whaley Street at around 6:30 p.m. where they found 3 children, between ages 5-12, deceased in a house and an adult woman in a shed on the property, also deceased.

Danbury police said this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

