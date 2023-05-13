4 killed in tractor-trailer crash in Stamford

State Police said while traveling on I-95 North, the SUV the four deceased were in failed to stop and struck the tractor-trailer from behind.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Four Philadelphia residents have died following a Saturday morning tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North in Stamford.

Connecticut State Police said at 3:05 a.m., Troop G responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision on I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 8 in Stamford.

Preliminary investigation showed that a tractor-trailer was traveling at a very slow rate of speed in heavy traffic on I-95 northbound in the center lane of three, approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Exit 8. An SUV was traveling behind the tractor-trailer.

For an unknown reason, the SUV failed to stop and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer. Both vehicles came to positions of uncontrolled final rest in the center lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

All occupants of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

They have been identified as Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, 49, Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 59, Joel E Contreras Francisco, 29, and Daniel A Contreras Francisco, 23. All four lived at the same address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A next-of-kin notification was made.

Both involved vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist with scene processing.

This case remains actively under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Sottini #361 via email at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.

