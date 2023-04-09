Streets fill for annual Labor Day Parade in Newtown

The 61st annual parade is the only Labor Day parade in Connecticut.

NEWTOWN, Conn — It's Labor Day and in Newtown, the streets were flooded with people for the 61st annual Labor Day Parade.

"It’s terrific, it’s diverse and people love it and it’s a beautiful day so everyone is going to enjoy themselves," said Seth Graff from Newtown.

It's the only Labor Day parade in the State of Connecticut, drawing big crowds of spectators along the long parade route to check out the floats, local organizations, first responders and live music.

"It’s a celebration for all the workers in the U.S. and the town does a nice job," said Noel Walls from Newtown.

For the Walls family, the parade is a tradition spanning three generations. This is 3-year-old Domenic Walls’ first parade alongside his dad and grandpa. He was on the edge of his seat waiting for what he knew would be his favorite part - "The firetrucks!"

"To see his smiling face and watching him look at the horses and the fire trucks, it's all good stuff," said Noel.

The Walls family came out a day in advance to set up their chairs so they could get the best spot in town. But so did the rest of the community. In fact, some set up days in advance.

For those who live in Newtown, Labor Day is an important time to come together and celebrate the pride they share in their small town.

"Great support, great community, we’ve been through a lot but we’ve got a lot of heart," said Jason Walls.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also took part in the parade.

Organizers said they’re already looking forward to next year's holiday.

